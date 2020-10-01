Gardai seize four million euro in cash from suspected drug gang

Four million euro in cash has been seized from properties in Co Laois and Co Kerry by gardai targeting organised criminal involved in international drug trafficking. Picture supplied by An Garda Siochana.

Members from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) searched two premises on Wednesday.

During the course of the two searches, officers found and seized a quantity of cash, estimated to total four million euro along with three cars.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence and is currently detained at Tralee garda station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime, said: “An Garda Siochana, through its Organised and Serious Crime section, continues to target criminal activity associated with organised crime groups with a particular focus on depriving those concerned of the proceeds of their criminal activity.

“The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau of cash, potentially to the extent of four million euro, bringing to eight million euro the total amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is another important achievement, reflecting our determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.”

PA Media