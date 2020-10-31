Gardai seize drugs and cash worth 285,000 euros in Dublin

A man in his late 30s has been arrested after Gardai seized drugs and cash in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been arrested after the Garda seized drugs worth 269,000 euros and 16,400 euros in cash in Dublin.

Gardai said they discovered 14,000 euros’ worth of crack cocaine and 255,000 euros’ worth of diazepam tablets during a search of a house in the Santry Cross area of Ballymun on Friday evening.

A total of 16,400 euros in cash, three mobile phones and drug-related paraphernalia were also seized.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene. He is being detained at Ballymun garda station.

PA Media