Gardai seize cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated 230,000 euro

The discovery was made by the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau.

Officers conducted a search at an address in the Clondalkin area of Dublin on Friday (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

By James Ward, PA

A man has been arrested after gardai seized three kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of cannabis with an estimated street value of 230,000 euro.

The seizure was made on Friday by the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau, during investigations targeting people suspected of involvement in organised crime.

Supported by the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit, they conducted a search at an address in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday as part of this operation, on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

He was detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

PA Media

