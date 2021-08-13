| 17.8°C Dublin

Gardai seize cannabis worth 51,000 euros

A man has been arrested.

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Gardai have seized cannabis worth 51,000 euros as part of an operation in which one man was arrested.

The operation on Friday targeted gang crime and involved the Revenue Customs Service, as well as the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Cavan and Monaghan District Drugs Unit.

A search of a house in Bailieborough saw 2.6kg of herbal cannabis seized – gardai believe it has a street value of 51,200 euros.

The man, 27, was arrested in relation to drug-trafficking offences. He is being detained at Bailieborough Garda Station.

