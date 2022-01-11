Gardai seize 488,000 euro from vehicle in Dublin

Gardai have seized cash totalling 488,000 euro after they intercepted a heavy goods vehicle at Dublin Port.

At 8.15pm on Monday, in the course of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped the vehicle as it exited the port tunnel at Dublin Port.

In the course of the search of the vehicle, the cash was located and seized.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland said: “The outcome of this operation reflects the fact that, in 2022, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau will continue to prioritise the targeting of assets that are believed to be proceeds of crime, with a view to seizing the assets and initiating prosecutions in relation to those suspected to be engaged in money laundering and associated offences.”

The investigation is ongoing.