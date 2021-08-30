Gardai seize 384,000 euros worth of cannabis

The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 380,000 euro worth of cannabis plants have been seized by gardai.

A search operation on Monday at several locations across the country saw gardai seize 384,000 euro worth of the drug and arrest three men.

The operation was carried out by the Louth drug unit.

One search, which took place at a house in Drogheda, saw 80 fully mature cannabis plants seized. Gardai estimate they have a street value of 64,000 euro.

GardaÃ­ in Drogheda seized approximately 480 mature cannabis plants during a large scale search operation in counties Louth and Offaly this morning. Three persons were arrested during the operation. pic.twitter.com/tzeYUjkHC3 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 30, 2021

At another house in Edenderry in Offaly, 400 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of 320,000 euro were seized.

Three men – one aged in his 20s, another his 30s and the final man in his 40s – were arrested as part of the operation.

A garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”.