Gardai seize 32 dogs in Swords

Gardai have seized 32 dogs near Dublin which are believed to be stolen.

They included chihuahuas, pugs, a Jack Russell and dachshunds, worth more than 120,000 euros.

Their owners are being sought using microchips on the animals.

The seizure followed searches at Stockhole, Cloghran, Swords, on Saturday.

A Garda statement said: “Gardai received a call in relation to unusual activity in the area and as a result of further inquiries at the location, gardai sought a Section 48 search warrant which was executed by a number of gardai attached to Swords and Malahide Garda stations.”

Two dog wardens assisted.

All the animals were taken to Ashtown pound where they are being cared for and the owners are due to be verified via their microchips.

