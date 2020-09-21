Gardai seeking organisers of Dublin rave

Gardai are working to identify the organisers of a rave (PA)

Gardai are working to identify the organisers of a rave that appeared to breach Dublin’s coronavirus restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Social media footage of Saturday night’s party at the Oliver Bond Street flats complex show significantly more in attendance than the 15 currently permitted to attend outdoor events in the city.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin raised concern about the event on Monday, describing it as a “serious issue”.

A Garda spokesman said gardai attended and broke up the rave.

“A number of patrols were conducted in the area over the course of the evening and by approximately 11pm gardai requested all persons to disperse and maintained a presence in the area,” he said.

“An Garda Siochana are carrying out an investigation to identify the organiser(s) of this event. An Garda Siochana is also investigating any other breaches of criminal legislation which may have occurred.”

The spokesman said gardai were not investigating breaches of public health regulations by those who attended the event, noting: “Social distancing, wearing of masks in a public area and other such guidelines are non-penal regulations.”

Mr Martin was asked about the scenes in an interview with Newstalk.

“The Garda’s approach all along, operationally, has been to encourage compliance, work with people, engage with people – enforcement is a last resort in many cases,” he said.

“I think the Oliver Bond situation is being investigated by the gardai, the manner of its organisation, there might be a range of issues there that the gardai have to attend to above and beyond the social distancing and the breach of regulations and guidance in relation to public health.

“And that is a serious issue – a gathering of that kind in terms of the spread of the virus.”

