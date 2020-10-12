Gardai search three suspected shebeen premises

Three premises in counties Laois, Meath and Westmeath were searched by officers (PA)

Gardai have searched three suspected shebeens in the midlands.

Three premises in counties Laois, Meath and Westmeath were targeted by officers on Friday on suspicion of breaching public health regulations.

During the searches, substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear, Gardai said.

Investigations into illegal Shebeen’s in Support of Public Health Measures As part of 'Operation Navigation' a number... Posted by An Garda Síochána on Monday, October 12, 2020

All of those present were identified by Gardai but no arrests were made at that stage.

The investigations were launched following a number of reports from the public.

Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey said investigations are ongoing.

“The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities,” he said.

“This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation An Garda Siochana will continue to take appropriate action. I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention.”

PA Media