Gardai search suspected shebeen in Co Kildare

Gardai searched a suspected shebeen near Athy in Co Kildare (An Garda Siochana)

Gardai have searched a suspected shebeen in Co Kildare.

The property near Athy was targeted by officers on Friday evening on suspicion of breaching public health regulations.

Officers launched an investigation after they became aware, through social media, of the premises and that members of the public were congregating against Covid-19 regulations.

Gardai searched the suspected shebeen premises at around 8pm and found a fully operational bar in a repurposed state.

The premises was fitted with a bar, stools, tables, chairs, 70in flat screen television, and a full size pool table, gardai said.

There were several beer taps on the bar, along with an under bar cooler and kegs. There was also a smoking area, store room and toilet on the premises.

During the course of this search, gardai seized five kegs of beer, a significant amount of spirits and bottled beers, and various bar equipment including the taps, gas and coolers.

A full investigation is now under way into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardai appealed to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local garda station.

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana said: “The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

PA Media