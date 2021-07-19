| 22.8°C Dublin

Gardai search for missing teenagers

Katie O’Connor, 15, and Jake Hall, 14, have been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Garda logo (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

The Garda logo (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardai are searching for two teenagers who went missing from their homes in Co Wicklow.

Katie O’Connor, 15, and Jake Hall, 14, have been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Jake, who is missing from his home in Aughrim, Co Wicklow, is 5ft 8in in height and has a slim build.

Katie O&rsquo;Connor (An Garda SIochana/PA) Expand

Katie O&rsquo;Connor (An Garda SIochana/PA)

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jake was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and black boots.

Katie, who is missing from her home in Ashford, is described as being 5ft 5in in height and has a slim build.

She has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Jake Hall (An Garda SIochana/AP) Expand

Jake Hall (An Garda SIochana/AP)

When last seen Katie was wearing a grey/white mini skirt, a black jumper and black boots.

Gardai say they are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with any information on Katie’s and Jake’s whereabouts are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

