Gardai search for man after two bodies discovered at farm

Gardai were called to an isolated farm at Corroghorm, near Mitchelstown (PA Wire)

The bodies of two brothers have been discovered on a farm in north Cork.

Both men, who were aged in their 60s, were found at a house in a rural area outside Mitchelstown.

Gardai are currently searching for a man, understood to be a third brother, who is also aged in his 60s.

Gardai were called to the isolated farm at Corroghorm, some 8km from Mitchelstown.

It’s understood the body of one man was found in a yard, while the second body was found in a shed.

Gardai made an urgent appeal to find a red Toyota Corolla van, registration 03-WW-1556. The search was called off after the van was found at St Joseph’s Church at Killacluig, about 2km from the farm.

A search is under way to find the third brother. A garda helicopter is currently conducting a search of nearby fields.

It’s understood the family come from a farming background and are well known in the area.

The area around the scene has been sealed off while gardai conduct their investigations.

The State pathologist is also expected to visit the scene on Friday.

Fianna Fail councillor Frank O’Flynn said locals had been left shocked at the discovery of the bodies.

“I know the area very well. It’s very quiet and very rural,” he told PA news agency.

“People are really shocked to wake up to this tragedy.

“The community is very sad for the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them today.”

