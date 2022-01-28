| 9.3°C Dublin

Gardai renew appeal to find missing Dublin woman

Bernadette Connolly, 45, has been missing from the Swords area since Friday January 7.

Bernadette Connolly, 45, who has been missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday January 7 (Garda/PA) Expand

Close

Bernadette Connolly, 45, who has been missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday January 7 (Garda/PA)

Bernadette Connolly, 45, who has been missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday January 7 (Garda/PA)

Bernadette Connolly, 45, who has been missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday January 7 (Garda/PA)

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardai investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old woman in Dublin have renewed their appeal.

Bernadette Connolly has been missing from the Swords area since Friday January 7.

She is described as being 5ft 6in, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair.

Bernadette Connolly seen on CCTV walking from the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, towards the entrance to Donabate beach (An Garda Siochana/PA) Expand

Close

Bernadette Connolly seen on CCTV walking from the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, towards the entrance to Donabate beach (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Bernadette Connolly seen on CCTV walking from the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, towards the entrance to Donabate beach (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Bernadette Connolly seen on CCTV walking from the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, towards the entrance to Donabate beach (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Gardai said Ms Connolly was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble when she went missing.

She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach.

Gardai renewed their appeal for information exactly three weeks since her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Ms Connolly’s whereabouts is urged to speak with gardai or contact Swords garda station 01 666 4700.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy