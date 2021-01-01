Gardai raid ‘shebeen’ on New Year’s Eve

Gardai executed a search warrant on a suspected shebeen in Kildare on New Year’s Eve (An Garda Siochana/PA)

A suspected illegal “shebeen” was raided by gardai on New Year’s Eve.

Gardai executed a search warrant on the suspected shebeen premises operating close to Kildare Town at around 8.30pm on Thursday night.

During their search, gardai found approximately 15 people who were socialising in a shed at the rear end of a house, in contravention of coronavirus guidelines.

The shed had all the trappings of a traditional pub, gardai said.

Expand Close At around 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve, Gardai executed a search warrant on the suspected shebeen premises operating close to Kildare Town. (An Garda Siochana/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp At around 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve, Gardai executed a search warrant on the suspected shebeen premises operating close to Kildare Town. (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Pictures of the alleged shebeen showed a pool table, a gambling machine, beer kegs and a tap.

The walls of the location were decked out in various county colours.

Gardai took details of all persons present within the shed, seized the liquor and the drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Investigations are ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

PA Media