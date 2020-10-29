Gardaí plead with public not to circulate 'speculation' over mother and two children found dead in Dublin home

Gardaí are appealing to the public to not circulate any “social media speculation” surrounding the deaths of Seema Banu (37), her daughter Asfira (11) and her son Faizan (6).

The bodies of all three were discovered yesterday morning in a house in Llewellyn Court in Rathfarnham.

Post Mortem exams on the three deceased, by Dr Heidi Okkers, Locum Assistant State Pathologist, are ongoing and will be completed Friday.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to members of the public not to circulate social media speculation, which they say “is uninformed and unhelpful to the criminal investigation”.

Residents of the Rathfarnham estate held a candlelight vigil outside the house last night.

Gardaí have located a man aged in his mid thirties who officers plan to speak to in relation to the suspected murders.

Seema’s body was found lying on a bed in an upstairs bedroom when gardaí from the Armed Response Unit entered her home.

The bodies of her children were found in another bedroom.

A man who was well known to the victims was located by gardaí yesterday but not arrested.

Officers called to the Ballinteer house shortly after 11.30am yesterday when neighbours contacted gardaí to say that they were concerned about the family.

A garda spokesman said: "On arrival at the scene gardaí discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old female and two children, an 11-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy.

"Forensics were at the house yesterday afternoon and officers carried our door-to-door enquiries."

Local TD and Minister Josepha Madigan said: "This is an horrific tragedy for this family and the whole community in Ballinteer. As a local representative, my heart goes out to the relatives and friends of the family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamnacha dílis.

"No one expects something like this to happen in their local area, particularly in such a peaceful residential area. There is a huge amount of sadness and shock in the community.

"The gardaí are now investigating the matter and we must let them get on with their work. Unnecessary speculation at this point is unhelpful.”

An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information in respect of these deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

