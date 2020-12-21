Gardai order first immediate closure of pub in North West

Gardai in the North West issued the force’s first immediate closure order on a pub under the coronavirus regulations.

They observed “persistent non-compliance” with the requirement to serve a substantial meal, as well as non-adherence to the public health guidelines.

A file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

A Garda statement said: “An Garda Siochana carried out thousands of inspections of licensed premises from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 December inclusive.

The vast majority of premises continue to be compliant, but An Garda Siochana continues to find premises in breach of regulations Garda statement

“The vast majority of premises continue to be compliant, but An Garda Siochana continues to find premises in breach of regulations.”

Over the last 48 hours gardai have continued to detect breaches of Covid-19 regulations by licensed premises across the country.

One in Dublin was inspected at 10.30pm – 180-200 people were present, no food was being served and social distancing was not being observed.

At another, inspected at 01.30am, 25 people were inside, fresh pints had been pulled, there was no social distancing nor food being served.

At a sports club, 20 people were present but there was no chef present and the kitchen was closed.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “The vast majority of licensed premises are operating in compliance with public health regulations.

“Unfortunately, despite this being said by An Garda Siochana numerous times before, disappointingly it appears it must be said again to some licensed premises – licensed premises that are not adhering to public health regulations are not only committing an offence, but putting at risk the health of their staff, their customers, and their local community.”

PA Media