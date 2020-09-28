Gardai not looking for anyone else over death of e-scooter user

Gardai are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai investigating the death of a man using an electric scooter in Slane, Co Meath, have said they are not looking for any other person or vehicle.

The man, in his 20s, was found lying unconscious on the N51 in Harmanstown in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance services but was later pronounced dead.

Gardai said he had been travelling on an electric scooter from the direction of Slane.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardai have asked anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage of the N51 in Harmanstown between 1.30am and 3am on Saturday to contact Navan Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.

PA Media