Gardai not given additional powers to enforce new regulations

Gardai will not be given additional powers to enforce Level 3 coronavirus restrictions which are set to come into force.

There will be more than 130 garda check points across main arterial routes from Wednesday in a bid to limit the public travelling outside their county.

The daily checkpoints will continue for three weeks, in line with the Government’s plans to escalate the country to Level 3.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris said the gardai will patrol motorways, particularly around Dublin, to try and limit people’s movements.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in support of #OperationFanacht when they stopped this motorists. They tested positive for cocaine and they were an unaccompanied Learner driver. The driver was arrested and the car was seized. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/0rT6hFgn2E — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) October 6, 2020

He acknowledged that while the force has not been handed additional powers to police the new health restrictions, he warned that ignoring advice would “be foolish”.

He added: “I would also say that those who are willing to flaunt these regulations, we often find that they may have made poor choices elsewhere and there may be other policing options for us to adopt.

“Those who have sought to breach these regulations have usually made other (poor) choices.”

He warned that if people fail to respond to the message of encouragement, education and engagement and carry on flouting regulations, that will create a “different scenario”.

Launching the policing operation on Tuesday, Mr Harris said: “I think people are well aware that in Level 3 the public should only go to work when absolutely necessary and stay within your county and we will be on the roads to, in effect, educate the people on that message.

“We have plenty of powers with which to police and to maintain the peace and also detect and prevent crime.

“This operation, particularly for Dublin, is going to feel very different tomorrow, because we will be making vehicle check points on motorways.

“The arterial routes in Dublin are going to be policed so that will look different from today.”

He also said that gardai used previous enforcement powers 342 times out of hundreds of thousands of interactions with the public.

Mr Harris added: “We’re on 132 of our main arterial trunk roads, and those will be fixed checkpoints and they will be there throughout the day and that is going to limit the individual’s ability to move from one county to another.”

Asked about the lack of powers to enter people’s homes to close down house parties, Mr Harris said that people’s homes have protections in the Constitution.

“At the same time we don’t ignore house parties. The ambiance of guards standing outside your house somewhat dampens the mood,” he said.

PA Media