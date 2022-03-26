Gardai make arrest after 27-year-old killed in Cork stabbing

A man has died of stab wounds at a house in Co Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death in an early-hours attack in Co Cork.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by gardai, following the attack.

A 75-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardai said that the attack happened in a house in Carrigaline at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man was discovered at the house in Seaview Avenue with serious stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His body remains there and the scene is currently being preserved.

The 75-year-old man was admitted to Cork University Hospital with serious stab wounds.

The man who was arrested remains in custody in Gurranabraher Garda Station.