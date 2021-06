A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street station (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body at a bathing site on Wednesday.

As part of an investigation into a missing person, gardai located a body in the water at Corbally Baths, in Limerick.

The deceased was removed to University Hospital Limerick where the State Pathologist will carry out a post mortem.

The deceased is yet to be identified and foul play is not suspected at this time.