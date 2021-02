Gardai warned people not to approach the vehicle (Niall Carson/PA)

The bodies of two men have been found at a property outside of Mitchelstown, north Cork.

Gardai investigating the incident have issued an urgent appeal to find a red Toyota Corolla van, registration 03-WW-1556.

Members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately if they see the vehicle, and not to approach it.

Gardai are at the scene and say they have no further comment at this time.

PA Media