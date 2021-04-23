Gardai issue more than 20,500 fines for Covid-19 breaches

More than 20,500 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations, the Garda has said.

People have been urged to act responsibly and stay safe this weekend, with strict restrictions remaining in place.

Gardai will be continuing high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend to ensure compliance with the regulations.

The latest figures released by gardai show a total of 20,566 fines have been issued to date, the majority of which relate to non-essential travel.

A total of 14,730 people were fined 100 euro for non-essential travel.

Some 1,253 people were fined 500 euro for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

Since April 12, people have been able to travel within their own county or up to 20km from their home, up from the previous 5km limit.

More than 3,600 fines have been issued to people attending or organising house parties. These include 745 people being fined 500 euro for organising a house party and 2,918 people were fined 100 euro for attending a house party.

There were 405 fines of 100 euro for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security Anne Marie McMahon said: “The vast majority of people are continuing to comply with the public health regulations. This is making a positive difference in tackling the spread of Covid-19.

“However, we still need to be vigilant and continue to do the right things.

“With good weather forecast this weekend we would ask people to continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

“Please limit your social contacts. Please do not meet in large groups. Please do not attend parties or gatherings held inside or outside.”

PA Media