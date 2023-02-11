Gardai issue appeal on 30th anniversary of man’s disappearance in Co Cork

Frank McCarthy was last seen by his mother on February 12 1993 (Niall Carson/PA)

An appeal has been issued on the eve of the 30th anniversary of a young man’s disappearance in Co Cork.

Frank McCarthy was last seen by his mother on February 12 1993 when he left his home at around 6.30pm in Mayfield.

The 23-year-old headed for a local short cut through a nearby field which led to Mayfield Business Park, walking in the direction of Mayfield Shopping Centre.

When last seen, Mr McCarthy was wearing navy tracksuit pants, a green sweater and a wine-coloured three quarter length jacket, with white runners.

Gardai issued his description as 5ft 10in, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The McCarthy family and An Garda Siochana are looking to speak to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts or who may have information about his movements on the night he went missing.

Gardai are hoping that the passage of time may put people in a position to come forward.

“Any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcome by the investigation team and Frank’s family. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence,” gardai said.

Those with information can contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.