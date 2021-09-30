Gardai issue appeal after two young sisters go missing

Gardai and the family of both girls are concerned for their wellbeing (PA)

Gardai have appealed to the public for assistance after two young sisters went missing from their home.

Nikita and Simone Twomey, 13 and 12, were last seen on Tuesday September 28 in the Red Cow area of Clondalkin, south Dublin.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3in, with long red hair and of slim build.

Simone is described as being approximately 5ft, with red hair and of slim build.

They were wearing black leggings with black tops. Nikita was wearing a black hoodie.

Gardai and the family of both girls are concerned for their wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.