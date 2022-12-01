Gardai investigation under way after deaths which may be linked

Gardai in Co Monaghan have launched an investigation into deaths which they believe may be linked.

The body of one man was discovered at a house in Castleblayney while a second man was killed a road crash nearby.

Investigations into both deaths are under way and it is understood that gardai may be linking cases.

The man was found at a property at Knockreagh Lower in Broomfield on Thursday morning.

His body remains at the scene which is currently being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai said that the state pathologist has been requested and a post mortem will be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, gardai were called to the scene of a road crash at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53 on Thursday morning.

The collision involved a man and a car.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead and his body remains at the scene.

Gardai said that no other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently close for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Diversions on both sides of the border at Ballynacarry Bridge remain in place.

Gardai in Carrickmacross are appealing for any witness to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of the N53 – Castleblayney to Dundalk Road this morning and who have may camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to gardai.