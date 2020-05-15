Gardai investigating shooting incident in north Dublin

Officers are investigating an incident in Dublin (PA)

Gardai are investigating a shooting incident in north Dublin.

On Thursday night, Coolock garda station received reports of an incident in the Darndale area of north Dublin.

When they arrived at the scene a moped was found on fire.

A short time later a man, aged in his late teens, presented at Beaumont Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardai have sealed off two locations in the Darndale area for forensic examination. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Coolock garda station on 01-666-4200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.

PA Media