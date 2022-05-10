| 13.7°C Dublin

Gardai investigating death of woman in north Dublin

A female was found dead at a residence in north Dublin.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Gardai are investigating after the body of a woman was found in “unexplained circumstances” in a north Dublin house.

Police are at the scene after the female was found at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on Tuesday afternoon.

RTE has reported that the victim suffered stab wounds.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area and the scene has been preserved.

The Garda Technical Bureau is carrying carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said the investigation into the incident is at an early stage and no further information is available.

No arrests have been made.

