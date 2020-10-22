Gardai investigating death of baby and discovery of woman’s body

The body of a seven-month-old boy was discovered at a house in Lucan (PA)

An investigation is under way into the discovery of the body of a woman and the unexplained death of a baby boy.

The woman’s body was discovered on the Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan in Co Dublin on Thursday.

The body of a seven-month-old boy was then discovered at a house in Lucan.

Gardai say at this stage of the investigation the incidents are being treated as a family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone in relation to the deaths.

Early on Thursday morning, gardai responded to reports of a pedestrian seen acting suspiciously at the M50 toll plaza bridge in Lucan when they discovered the woman’s body.

The discovery was made at approximately 3.45am.

Following this incident, gardai went to a house in Lucan, where a seven-month-old baby boy was found in an unresponsive condition.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The results of post-mortem examinations will determine the course of Garda investigations.

An incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

The coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The body of the infant was removed to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman has been removed to the city morgue where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The family of the mother and child have appealed for privacy at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

PA Media