Gardai investigating after discovery of man’s body in Cork

Gardai were called to a residence in Bishopstown on New Year’s Day (PA)

A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork on New Year’s Day.

The discovery was made in Bishopstown.

Gardai were called to a residence at Curraheen Drive in Bishopstown shortly after 4pm where the body of a man in his 40s was discovered by family members.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A garda statement said they would investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The man’s body will be removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Saturday.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers and both the office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

The results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

PA Media