Gardai investigate suspected shebeen in Co Limerick

Gardai are investigating the operation of a suspected shebeen in Co Limerick.

The suspected shebeen in Rathkeale was targeted by officers on Friday afternoon on suspicion of breaching public health regulations.

Gardai were alerted to activity at the rear of a former licensed premises while carrying out patrols in Rathkeale town at around 4pm.

While carrying out further inquiries, a number of people were seen fleeing the area through a house on foot.

Gardai went into the premises and discovered a number of people socialising inside with large amounts of alcohol, playing cards with two open fires lit.

The premises is not licensed to trade alcohol, gardai said.

Gardai took details of all of those present.

An investigation into the use of the unlicensed premises for alcohol consumption and breach of Covid-19 public health regulations is now taking place.

A file will be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardai in Newcastlewest are appealing to anyone who may have information on the operation of this premises to contact them on 069 20048 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

