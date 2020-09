Gardai in Co Mayo are investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl.

Gardai say the alleged incident occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown on Saturday.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm, is asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media