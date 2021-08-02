Gardai investigate deaths of two pensioners in separate road crashes

Gardai are investigating the deaths of two pensioners in separate road crashes.

In Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath a man is his 70s was killed when the tractor he was driving crashed on the Mullingar Road early on Monday morning.

Gardai were called to the incident at around 7.50am and the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

That followed another fatal crash in Clogheen, Co Tipperary on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 80s sustained fatal injuries when the car he was driving crashed into a tree at Loughlin’s Bridge at around 2.40pm.

He received treatment at scene but was later pronounced deceased.

Garda forensic collision investigators attended both scenes.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the areas around the times of the collisions to come forward.