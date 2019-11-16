Gardai investigate attempted ATM theft in Co Louth

Gardai are investigating after an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth.

The incident happened on Main Street in Dunleer at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Gardai are at the scene and a digger remains in the middle of the street outside the Bank Of Ireland where the incident took place.

There has been a spate of ATM robberies on both sides of the border this year – 16 ATMs in Northern Ireland and 15 ATMs in the Republic of Ireland.

A continuation of ATM robberies will deprive our towns and villages of such facilities and is not helping in promoting the border region. Declan Breathnach

The Fianna Fail TD for Co Louth, Declan Breathnach, condemned the latest attempted theft.

“Early this morning another ATM was raided in an attempted robbery. It is one of many ATM raids in the border region over the past few months. I believe I speak for the vast majority of people in the border region when I say we condemned these acts.

“A continuation of ATM robberies will deprive our towns and villages of such facilities and is not helping in promoting the border region.

“Forty years of disrespect for law and order in our communities by a small number of coordinated criminal gangs should not be allowed to disrupt our lives or hamper the economy of local towns.

“There is now a real danger small villages and towns will lose their ATM machines, either through services being withdrawn or further raids due to the increase in criminal activity.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact gardai.

PA Media