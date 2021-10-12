Gardai initiate Child Rescue alert for two-year-old girl

Gardai have initiated a Child Rescue Ireland alert for a two-year-old girl.

Aoife Haynes Murphy was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co Mayo, in contravention of a court order at around 10.10am on Tuesday, a Garda spokesperson said.

She is understood to be travelling with her parents, Paul Murphy, 33, and Kimberley Haynes, 34, in a black Kia Sportage car, registration number KE21 ENH.

Expand Close Missing two year old Aoife Haynes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Missing two year old Aoife Haynes

In a statement, gardai said they have “serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare” of the child.

Officers believe the trio are in Dublin city centre.

Aoife has fair hair and at the time she went missing was wearing a pink body suit with a checked dress, cream tights, pink boots and an animal print jacket with a hood.

Mr Murphy is described as 5ft 6in tall with a slight build and shaved hair, while Ms Haynes is 5ft 8in, of slim build with long straight black hair.

Gardai have urged anyone with information to contact officers on 999 or 112.

They have asked that the group are not approached.