Gardai discover 40,000 euro of drugs during raid in Co Kerry

Gardai have seized 40,000 euro of suspected drugs in Co Kerry.

As part of an ongoing operation, gardai carried out a search of a business premises in Killarney town at around 1pm on Friday.

Officers from the Divisional Drugs Unit seized 26,000 euro of suspected cannabis herb and 14,000 euro of suspected cocaine.

A quantity of small plastic bags and weighing scales were also seized.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardai say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

