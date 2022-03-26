| 13.1°C Dublin

Gardai continue to question man after fatal stabbing in Co Cork

The victim has been named as 27-year-old Shane Murphy.

Shane Murphy, 27, was stabbed and killed during an attack in Carrigaline, Co Cork (Garda Press Office/PA) Expand

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Gardai are continuing to investigate after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in Co Cork.

A 42-year-old man was arrested earlier on Saturday and is still being questioned.

A 75-year-old man remains in hospital being treated for serious stab wounds, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardai said that the attack happened in a house in Carrigaline at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Mr Murphy was found at the house in Seaview Avenue with serious stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

