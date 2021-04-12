| 8.8°C Dublin

Gardai continue to investigate discovery of suspected skeletal remains

Inquiries are continuing in Sallins, Co Kildare.

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardai are continuing to investigate the discovery of suspected skeletal remains at a graveyard in Co Kildare.

The scene at Bodenstown graveyard in Sallins has been preserved to allow examinations to take place.

Remains were discovered at the graveyard on Saturday April 10.

It is understood the remains appear to be historic in nature.

Work is under way to establish which grave the remains belong to by using old records.

Gardai say they are continuing to liaise with the coroner.

The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation, gardai said.

PA Media

