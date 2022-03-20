| 8.8°C Dublin

Gardai continue investigation after woman shot dead in Dublin

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Finglas area at around 8.40pm.

Garda at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting on Saturday night (PA) Expand

Garda at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting on Saturday night (PA)

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardai are continuing to investigate the death of a woman shot in Dublin on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in the Finglas area, at about 8.40pm.

The woman, in her 30s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where she died.

Flowers left near to the scene (PA) Expand

Flowers left near to the scene (PA)

The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardai said they will wait for the results before saying if their investigation will be a murder probe.

The scene is being preserved for a forensic examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai said no arrests have been made.

They are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Gardai can be contacted at Finglas garda station on 01 666 7500, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or at any garda station.

