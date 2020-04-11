Gardai continue Dublin search following discovery of human skeletal remains

A Garda spokesman said the remains were discovered on Thursday (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are continuing to search an area of waste ground in south Dublin following the discovery of partial human skeletal remains.

A Garda spokesman said the remains were discovered on Thursday evening during works on common ground at Lissenfield in Rathmines and were reported to Gardai.

A forensic anthropologist visited the site and is continuing to conduct examinations along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The scene has been preserved for examinations to continue on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out to try to establish the cause of death to determine the course of the investigation.

PA Media