Gardai believe deaths of two men could be linked

Gardai in Co Monaghan have launched an investigation into two deaths which they believe may be linked.

The body of a man aged 60 was discovered at a house in Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield, near Castleblayney, on Thursday morning.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

A post-mortem examination is due to be conducted on Friday morning by Dr Linda Mulligan from the Office of the State Pathologist.

Gardai said the results will determine the course of the investigation.

The house has been sealed to allow investigators from the Garda Technical Bureau to carry out an examination.

Meanwhile, gardai were also called to the scene of a road crash at Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53 on Thursday morning.

The collision involved a man and a car.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead and his body remains at the scene.

Gardai said no other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai in Carrickmacross are appealing for any witness to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of the N53 Castleblayney to Dundalk road who have may camera footage are asked to make it available to gardai.

An appeal has also been made for anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5am and 6.45am on Thursday, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact gardai.