Gardai arrest man and woman after drugs worth 53,000 euro found in Dublin

Gardai targeted the house as part of an ongoing operation (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man and woman have been arrested after gardai discovered 53,000 euro (£47,000) worth of drugs at a property in Dublin.

Gardai searched the house in the Ringsend area as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting drugs distribution networks.

Gardai, Revenue Customs Service and the divisional drugs unit discovered illegal drugs, including diazepam pills, valued at 47,000 euro (£42,000) and cannabis worth 6,000 euro (£5,000) on Friday.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man and woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and are currently detained at Irishtown garda station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

PA Media