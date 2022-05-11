Gardai appeal for witnesses over murder of woman in Dublin

Gardai at the scene where the woman was found dead (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai have appealed for information as the investigation continues into the murder of a 52-year-old woman in north Dublin.

The body of Lisa Thompson was found at her home in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardai believe her death occurred some time before her body was discovered.

Speaking at Ballymun Garda Station on Wednesday, Superintendent Darren McCarthy said Ms Thompson was the victim of a “serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries”.

He urged anyone with information on the movements of Ms Thompson between Saturday and Tuesday to contact gardai.

The scene remains preserved, with a technical and forensic examination still being carried out.

The body of Ms Thompson was removed on Tuesday evening to the Dublin city morgue, with a post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday morning.

Mr McCarthy said: “A family liaison officer has been appointed to Lisa’s family and An Garda Siochana will continue to keep the family informed and support them at this time.

“Lisa was a 52-year-old woman, she was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death of Lisa.”

He said gardai are “following all lines of inquiry” in relation to her death, with no motivate yet established.

“We are keeping an open mind in relation to the investigation and I can reassure the members of the community, An Garda Siochana’s best team is in place to ensure this investigation is fully carried out to bring the culprit to the courts of justice.”

He indicated gardai have no knowledge of any threats against Ms Thompson before her violent death and said investigating officers are retaining an “open mind” on whether she knew her attacker.

Mr McCarthy confirmed no children were in the house at the time of the attack and said he believes Ms Thompson had lived alone.