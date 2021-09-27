Gardai appeal for witnesses as body of man in his 20s found in Grand Canal

Members of An Garda at the scene next to the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn in Dublin where the body of a man has been found. Picture date: Sunday September 26, 2021.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the discovery of a man’s body in the Grand Canal.

A man in his 20s was found at Dolphins Barn, in Dublin, on Sunday afternoon.

The body was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin city mortuary, where a post mortem has been carried out.

While an investigation is under way, it is understood Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident at this time.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Dolphins Barn area, particularly along the Grand Canal between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling at the time with camera footage are asked to make this available to Gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.