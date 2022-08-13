Gardai appeal for witnesses after man killed in Co Westmeath assault

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a man aged in his 40s died following an assault in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Gardai are appealing in particular to anyone who may have been at the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street in Athlone between 2.15am and 3am on Saturday morning, and anyone who may have provided assistance to the man.

Investigative work is ongoing to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area and drivers who travelled through Church Street between 2.15am and 3am and who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with video footage or dash-cam is also requested to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardai said that, following a public order incident, the man was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street in Athlone at around 2.35am on Saturday.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is due to place later on Saturday at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation, Gardai said.

The scene at Church Street is being preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made.

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.