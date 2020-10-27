Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (30s) dies in Tipperary house fire

A man in his 30s died in a house fire in Tipperary Town early this morning.

At around 5am, Gardaí in Tipperary Town received a report of a house fire at St Michaels Avenue, Tipperary Town.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by the fire brigade.

The body of a man, aged in his 30s, was discovered inside the home.

No other person was injured as a result of the fire.

The body of the man is currently at the scene and a technical examination of the house is due to take place.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident but are not treating the fire as malicious at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.

Online Editors