| 17.7°C Dublin

Gardai appeal for witnesses after body found on Dublin quays

A man in his 30s was found dead in Ormond Quay Lower in the early hours of Friday June 4.

Gardai are appealing for information after the body of a man was found on the quays in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Gardai are appealing for information after the body of a man was found on the quays in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are appealing for information after the body of a man was found on the quays in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are appealing for information after the body of a man was found on the quays in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

By Michelle Devane, PA

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in Dublin city centre, the Garda said.

The body of the man, in his 30s, was discovered on the boardwalk area of Ormond Quay Lower at about 6.20am on June 4.

Gardai are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them, particularly anyone who was in the Ormond Quay area between 6pm on Thursday June 3 and 6.20am on Friday June 4.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the results are not being made available for operational reasons.

Gardai at Store Street can be contacted on 01-666 8000 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Privacy