| 14.5°C Dublin

Gardai appeal for public help in tracing four missing children from same family

Thomas Connors, 12, Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, seven, and Helen Connors, two, have been missing from the Dublin area since May 6.

Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, 7, and Helen Connors, two, who have been missing from the Dublin area (An Garda Siochana/PA) Expand

Close

Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, 7, and Helen Connors, two, who have been missing from the Dublin area (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, 7, and Helen Connors, two, who have been missing from the Dublin area (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, 7, and Helen Connors, two, who have been missing from the Dublin area (An Garda Siochana/PA)

By James Ward, PA

Gardai have appealed for public help in finding four children from the same family who have been missing for almost three weeks.

Thomas Connors, 12, Ann Connors, 10, Margaret Connors, seven, and Helen Connors, two, have been missing from the Dublin area since May 6.

Gardai say they have “ongoing concerns” about their well-being, and are trying to establish their whereabouts.

Thomas Connors, 12, and Helen Connors, two, have been missing along with their two sisters, from the Dublin area since 6th May 2021. Expand

Close

Thomas Connors, 12, and Helen Connors, two, have been missing along with their two sisters, from the Dublin area since 6th May 2021.

Thomas Connors, 12, and Helen Connors, two, have been missing along with their two sisters, from the Dublin area since 6th May 2021.

Thomas Connors, 12, and Helen Connors, two, have been missing along with their two sisters, from the Dublin area since 6th May 2021.

They may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom, gardai said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 , the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy