Gardai appeal for information after man fatally assaulted in Dublin

Gardai have appealed for information to help with their investigation of the fatal assault of a man in Dublin.

The assault occurred at 7pm on Friday at a domestic residence in Collins Place, Finglas.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is ongoing and the scene remained sealed off on Saturday night to facilitate a forensic examination.

Two men aged in their 30s, arrested as part of the investigation, remain in custody at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations.

Gardai are appealing for information, in particular to people who were in the vicinity of Collins Place and Ballygall Road West area between 6pm and 7.30pm to contact them.

An appeal for any video footage has also been issued.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case and a Garda Family Liaison Officer continues to liaise with the family of the dead man.