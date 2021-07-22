Gardai appeal for information after man dies in crash

The man died in hospital from his injuries (Niall Carson/PA)

A man aged in his 20s has died in a road accident in Co Westmeath.

Gardai are investigating the fatal single vehicle road traffic incident which happened at around 10.30am on Monday in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

An occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

No-one else was injured in the crash.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai in Mullingar are appealing for anyone who was in the Tudenham Park or Lough Ennell areas between 10am and 11am on the July 19 and has any information or footage, including dash cam, in connection with the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.