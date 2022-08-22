Garda witness appeal after body of man found in Royal Canal

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in the Royal Canal in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in the Royal Canal in Dublin.

The body was taken from the water at Ballybough Bridge at about 12.30pm on Sunday and taken to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

An examination of the scene has taken place.

The Garda has said they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.